PK Mishra appointed principal secretary to Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Former additional principal secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra was on Wednesday appointed as the Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi.

Mishra took charge today and replaced Modi's top bureaucratic aide and Principal Secretary since 2014, Nripendra Misra.

Mishra has experience in the management of programmes relating to agriculture, disaster management, power sector, infrastructure financing, and regulatory issues. He possesses an outstanding career profile comprising research, publications, policy formulation and programme, and project management.

Recently, he was conferred with the United Nations Sasakawa Award 2019, the most prestigious international award in disaster management.

As Additional Principal Secretary to the PrimeMinister during 2014-19, Mishra is

credited with introducing innovation and transformative changes in human resource

management, particularly appointments to senior positions.

His international experience includes research and academic work for over four years at the Institute of Development Studies (UK), negotiation and execution of ADB and World Bank projects, member of the Governing Board of the International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and participation as expert/resource person in several international conferences.

Mishra has a PhD in Economics/Development Studies and MA in Development Economics from the University of Sussex, and MA in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics.

(ANI)

