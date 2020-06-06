Places of worship in Haryana can re-open from June 8: Dy CM Chautala

Chandigarh [India], June 6 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that all places of worship in the state can re-open from June 8. However, no religious gathering will be allowed.

"All places of worship can reopen from June 8 in the state, but no religious gathering is allowed. Social distancing norms must be followed," said Chautala.

"For the time being, shopping malls across the state shall be operational, except in Faridabad and Gurugram. Restaurants are permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity," he added.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during Unlock 1, which came into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)

