Places with 3 or more COVID-19 cases will be declared as 'cluster': Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday said that places with 3 or more cases of COVID-19 will be declared as a 'cluster'.

Speaking to media persons he said, "Earlier, we had decided to identify a place as a cluster with 10 COVID-19 cases. People in that area will have to undergo tests, treatment, and vaccination. A preliminary report on Omicron cases had been received. The health department had been instructed to obtain the comprehensive report. No outsiders would be allowed into the apartment where clusters will be found. The BBMP Commissioner had been instructed in this regard."



Bommai further added that the expert opinion is that Omicron is a fast-spreading variant, but has not shown severe implications. However, instructions had been issued to intensify tracing and treatment.

The double dose had been made mandatory for parents of the students who attend classes off-line mode, testing is compulsory for all the inmates and staff of student hostels. Testing has been made mandatory for those with comorbidities too. Officials had been instructed to take foolproof measures, Bommai said.

CM Bommai added that the Legislature session at Belagavi would be held as scheduled with adequate precautionary measures. "The District administration had been instructed in this regard. Double dose vaccine had been made compulsory for participating in the session." (ANI)

