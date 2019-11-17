Plaintiff Iqbal Ansari distances from AIMPLB decision to seek review of SC ruling in Ayodhya case

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Iqbal Ansari, one of the petitioners in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, on Sunday distanced himself from the decision of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to seek review of the Supreme Court order in the matter.

"We respect the apex court's ruling. We are Muslims of India and respect the law of the land. We would not go further on this issue," Ansari told ANI here. "Since there are so many litigants in the case, I cannot take guarantee of everyone."

On November 9, a five-judge bench ordered the construction of Ram Temple while directing the government to give five acres of land to build a mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, AIMPLB member Zafaryab Jilani announced the decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

"We will file the review petition in the Supreme Court and we will not also accept the 5 acres of land to be given to us on the direction of the apex court, as it is against Sharia," Jilani told media persons in Lucknow. (ANI)

