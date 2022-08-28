Plaintiff of 1991 Gyanvapi case receives death threat

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 28 (ANI): A 1991 plaintiff related to Varanasi's Gyanvapi case received death threats and Police registered a case on Saturday.

According to Police, Harihar Pandey, aged 60, one of the other three plaintiffs of the 1991 case named 'Lord Vishweshwar Nath Swayambhu Jyotirlinga', on August 24, 2022, received death threats from an unknown international caller. At around 8 am, Harihar Pandey received a voice call and on the phone call, some persons threatened to kill him and his family.

After the phone call, Pandey, a resident of Aurangabad, Varanasi, also received some photos showing the decapitation on the social media platform WhatsApp and soon those messages were deleted.

According to the police, the number is linked to Pakistan.

Shocked by the threat, Harihar Pandey claimed an unsafe environment for him and his family. After Pandey's complaint, a case was registered against an unknown person at the Laksa police station of Varanasi.



Police personnel were deployed in his security after the registration of the case.

Earlier, Harihar Pandey received threats in the same case on April 8, 2021, on behalf of Harihar Pandey's ancient idol Swayambhu Jyotirling Lord Visheshwarnath, Pandit Somnath Vyas, Ramrang Sharma and he as a plaintiff in the year 1991. The suit was filed in the civil court.

Plaintiffs Pandit Somnath Vyas and Ramrang Sharma died a few years after the case was filed in court. Now, Harihar Pandey is the only representative left in this case.

Meanwhile, Civil Judge Senior Division Ravi Kumar Diwakar had received threats by sending a letter. In the same case, the advocate of the Hindu side, Dr Sohan Lal Arya, also received death threats. (ANI)

