Planning is crucial to improve tourism across Andhra Pradesh: Minister RK Roja

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Welfare RK Roja on Sunday said that tourism development is crucial to improve tourism across the state.

"Planning is important, especially in improving tourism across the state. If we can promote the tourism sector as a paradise, tourists will be attracted and come to Andhra Pradesh," Roja said.

The minister was speaking at the South Zone conference of The Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) organized at Tirupati.

The theme of this conference is 'integrated sustainable tourism planning and development in Andhra Pradesh', and was organized with an aim to improve the tourism sector, and the conference was attended by experts in the field of tourism planning.

"We have tourist places, waterfalls, forest areas, most ancient and famous shrines in our state as tourism wealth like no other," she said.



"In addition to all this, our cultural heritage holds a special place for us. Besides, the new generation, many educated people, have stressed the importance of how much peace we get by visiting tourist places in addition to earning. That's why all the tourists are coming in abundance today," she said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy while addressing the conference said that the government has introduced a single window clearance system under its tourism policy 2022, and investors have clear concentration on the tourism sector without any problem and in promoting.

CM Reddy also suggested that ITPI and the state tourism department should organize more conferences and make better plans and move forward.

"We are going to launch a campaign and declare the year 2023 as 'Visit Andhra Pradesh'," he said.

Suggestions of experts and skilled people will be taken into consideration to improve tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

"We have many beautiful places, temples, and the seacoast area and the government has given the green signal to develop them as tourist centres with public-private partnerships," he said.

CM Reddy also called the department officials and associated people to work as a team to make Andhra Pradesh first in tourism next year. (ANI)

