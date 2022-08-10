Plant more trees to protect ecological balance: RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, August 10 (ANI): Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday appealed to everyone to "protect, promote and propagate plantation of trees", and said that planting trees should be a people's movement.

Naidu, who is serving his last day in office as a Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President, made the observation while planting a sapling in the Parliament House Complex marking the completion of five years in office.

The sapling planted is Sita Ashoka, a perennial, evergreen tree valued for its ornamental fragrant flowers and medicinal values.

The tree belongs to the family "Fabaceae" and is considered one of the most legendary and sacred tree. It is also known as Ashoka, Karkeli (Sanskrit), Asogam (Tamil), Oshok (Bengali). Vanjulamu (Telagu), Ashokam (Malyalam) and Ashokadamara (Kannada) etc. Ashoka literally means "without sorrow".



Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that "one plant is equal to 100 sons as also stipulated in our puranas" and appealed to everyone to protect, promote and propagate plantation of trees.



Secretary General of Rajya Sabha P. C. Mody and other senior officials of the secretariat were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bade farewell to Naidu in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, praising him for his witty one-liners and encouraging parliamentarians to speak in their mother tongue and promoting democratic values during his "highly productive" five-year term.

Naidu, 73, completed his five-year term as Vice-President on Wednesday (August 10). (ANI)

