Plasma therapy, 100-bed COVID facility in Odisha's Ganjam

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday made a number of announcements for COVID-19 management in the state including the commencement of plasma therapy and a dedicated 100-bed COVID hospital in Berhampur.

"Plasma Therapy will start from tomorrow at Tata COVID Hospital in Sitalapalli and a dedicated 100-bed (including 16-bed ICU) COVID-19 hospital will be set up at Amit Hospital in Ganjam district's Berhampur. It will be operated by Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack. An MoU between the Ganjam district administration and Cuttack Aswini Hospital has been signed for this initiative," the Chief Minister said.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said Rs 25 crore will be given to Ganjam district from the CM's Relief Fund to help the work related to COVID management.

"The District Collector has been empowered to deploy as many as 100 ambulances as per the requirement. Special focus will be given to professional mental health counselling during the COVID period," the release said.

"Doctors, paramedics and Class IV staff working in COVID Care Centre will get incentives of Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 respectively per day for the number of days they are serving COVID positive patients and ASHA and Aanganwadi workers engaged in door-to-door survey and special surveys will get Rs 1000 per month as an incentive from July to October 2020 for the surveys," the release added. (ANI)

