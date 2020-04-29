Plasma Therapy is being used in state on experimental basis after ICMR approval: Maharashtra Health Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that Plasma Therapy is being used in the state on experimental basis after the approval of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"I have not heard what exactly ICMR has suggested today on Plasma Therapy. But I know that we are doing it on an experimental basis after ICMR allowed us to do so. I want to tell you that we have seen good results on two patients," Tope said.

The ICMR on Tuesday said that currently there are no approved, definitive therapies for COVID-19. Convalescent plasma is one of several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy, the research body said.

Cautioning about the risks of using plasma therapy, ICMR said that convalescent plasma therapy comes with its own share of technical challenges, like antibody titer testing. There are also several risks of using this therapy including life-threatening allergic reactions and lung injury.

The apex health research organisation also informed that it has initiated a multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of using this therapy. (ANI)

