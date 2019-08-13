Plea filed against Delhi Police for printing 'Republic Day' instead of 'Independence Day' in advisory

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A petition was on Tuesday moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions against the misprint in a recent advisory issued by the Delhi Police regarding Independence Day.

The advisory issued by the South district unit of Delhi Police was regarding the guidelines issued for officers on duty on Independence Day. However, the notification said "Republic Day" instead of "Independence Day", apart from in the heading.

A Delhi-based petitioner, Manjeet Singh Chugh, claimed that such human errors showed that the notifications issued by the Delhi Police "are not read and checked by the senior officers", thereby causing such errors.

The plea was mentioned before a division bench presided by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar.

The matter has been listed for Wednesday. (ANI)