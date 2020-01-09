Plea filed in Delhi court to stay 'Chhapaak' release

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A plea has been filed in a Delhi court seeking a stay on the release of actor Deepika Padukone-starrer film 'Chhapaak'.

The plea has been filed by lawyer Aparna Bhatt in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Bhatt in her plea has claimed that she was the lawyer for acid attack victim Laxmi for many years and yet she has not been given credit in the film.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is set to hit theatres on Friday. (ANI)

