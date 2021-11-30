Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking compensation in wake of poor air quality

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): A man has filed a plea Delhi High Court seeking compensation and medical insurance from the government in wake of poor air quality in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court, which was hearing a petition filed by an advocate Shivam Pandey, said that it will hear the matter on December 6.

"Pollution is the root of many diseases and severely affects Human health. Pollution, especially air pollution, creates a very adverse impact on human health. A few of the problems include chronic headache, eye irritation, skin irritation, effect on respiratory functions and the associated morbidity. It can also cause severe lung disease and can be a reason and root of various dangerous diseases including," the petitioner said.



The petitioner also cited the order of the Apex Court in Subhash Kumar vs State of Bihar which expanded the scope of Article 21 of the Constitution of India and held that the "Right to clean pollution-free environment" is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution

"Directing the respondents to Grant a Compensation of Rupees fifteen lakh (15 lakhs) as a result of specific and exemplary damage to the petitioner, " the petitioner urged.

The petitioner has also sought to direct respondents to give medical insurance of Rupees twenty-five lakhs to the petitioner.

The petitioner has also sought to direct the respondents to immediately seal the factories manufacturing firecrackers and shops, sealing firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region. (ANI)

