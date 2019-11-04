Plea filed in SC seeking NIA investigation against WhatsApp, others into snooping allegations

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A plea was filed on Monday in the Supreme Court seeking NIA investigation and lodging of FIR against Facebook, WhatsApp, and NSO Group under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating fundamental privacy of Indians.

RSS Idealogue KN Govindacharya filed the petition seeking a direction to initiate perjury proceedings against WhatsApp for allegedly misleading apex court in a case by claiming that users data is fully encrypted and no one including WhatsApp has the key.

The plea was filed in the wake of reports about WhatsApp's revelation that some journalists, lawyers and human rights activists were spied upon using a surveillance technology developed by Israel-based NSO Group.

Govindacharya also sought protection and enforcement of the fundamental right of privacy of crores of Indians, which is being violated by illegal surveillance being carried out by Apps and Internet Companies. (ANI)