Plea in Delhi HC against media houses for revealing Telangana vet's identity

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court claiming that several media houses violated norms of the IPC by revealing the identity of a veterinarian who was raped and murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to the petition, the individuals and media houses violated section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by publishing elaborate reports revealing the identity of the victim and the four accused on various online and offline portals.

The petition will be heard by a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar on Wednesday.

The petition aims to curb the practice of exposure of the identity of the rape victims in violation of IPC and various Supreme Court precedents, the petition stated.

The petition also attacks the inaction of the state police authorities and their cyber cells to curb the constant revelation of the identity of the victim and the accused.

It has been filed by Yashdeep Chahal, a Delhi-based lawyer, through his advocates Chirag Madaan and Sai Krishna Kumar in the High Court.

A veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28. (ANI)

