Plea in Delhi HC seeking CBI probe in alleged medical mafia-politicians nexus

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved to the Delhi High Court seeking registration of an FIR and CBI investigation into alleged medical mafia-politicians nexus operating across the country.

The petition moved by Dr Deepak Singh, chairman of NGO Hrudaya Foundation, stated that politicians of all parties are able to gather huge stocks of Remdesivir, even as they do not have the required permissions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and other specialised provisions.

The petitioner has highlighted several incidents, across political parties, in which politicians have been allegedly involved in largescale hoarding, transfer and distribution of crucial medicines like Remdesivir. "Political parties, most of which are invariably headquartered in Delhi are allegedly taking advantage of their political powers and are giving patronage to medical mafia," the plea stated.



It further stated that every person has the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, which is being impacted by political parties and their leaders indulging in illegal distributions of medicines. "Such hoarding and black marketing also impact right to equality, as hoarding ensures inequitable access to crucial medicines."

On April 24, the Delhi High Court remarked that persons restricting oxygen and involved in black marketing drugs should be hanged. The petition submits that denying access to medicines for one's own political gain is a crime of very serious nature, and affects Covid patients all over India.

In this backdrop, the petition prayed for immediate registration of PE case by CBI and other actions including FIR registration and CBI probe into medical mafia-politicians nexus. "Detention of persons indulging in black-marketing under National Security Act, 1980 and disqualification of Member of Parliament's and Member of Legislative Assembly's found to be hoarding such medicines."

The country is going through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the public is being made to run from pillar to post to avail critical medicines such as Remdesivir. At the same time, politicians of all political parties are able to gather huge stocks of the same, even as they do not have the required permissions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and other specialised provisions for the same, the plea stated. (ANI)

