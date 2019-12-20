Plea in Delhi HC seeking directions to recruit teacher against vacant post in MCD schools

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to concerned authorities to take steps to recruit teachers against the posts lying vacant in the MCD schools.

The petition filed by an organization Social Jurist through its advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, has sought to initiate contempt proceedings against the state government for not following the court direction over filling up the vacancy of teachers in public schools of the national capital.

The grievance of the petitioner was that despite there being over 1000 vacant posts of Special Educators in MCD, the MCD has not till date sent requisition to DSSSB resulting in inordinate delaying in recruitment of such a large number of Special Educator posts that are very much required by hundreds of students with disabilities studying in MCD run schools.

It is submitted that the recruitment of Special Educators is also required for the purpose of encouraging drop out children with disabilities to attend schools.

"Needless to say, that there are approximately 2 lakh school-age children with disabilities alone in Delhi out of them hardly 5 per cent are in school. The reason being, the schools seriously lack adequate physical and academic infrastructure besides taking care of these special children," the petition said.

"The other grievance of the petitioner is that DSSSB, in terms of order dated October 31, 2019, of this Court in the above case required to submit an affidavit within four weeks of order placing on record, the schedule of advertisement; inviting applications and the ultimate date of completion of selection process for 15000 or so posts, which are again lying vacant," the petition said.

"It is respectfully submitted that the period of 4 weeks as stipulated in the order of this court dated October 31, 2019, has since expired on November 28, 2019, and till date DSSSB has not filed the required affidavit in this court."

The petitioner submitted he understands that the DoE has already sent requisition to DSSSB for filling up of approximately 15000 or so teaching posts including that of Special Educators in DoE, but DSSSB has not till date advertised the same, that results in not only intentional and deliberate disobedience on the part of DSSSB, but also adversely affects the education of lakhs of students studying in Delhi Government-run Schools.

The petitioner also said that all the respondents DSSSB, DoE and MCD have not complied with the order of this court till date as much as they have failed to send requisition regarding vacant posts of teaching staff to DSSSB and/or the DSSSB has failed to advertise the posts. It is submitted that no action on part of respective contemnors has been taken to make recruitment against vacant teaching posts both in MCD and DOE.

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear the plea on December 23. (ANI)

