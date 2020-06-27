Plea in Delhi HC seeks directions for supplying status reports of bail applications of undertrials in advance

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions for supplying in advance the status reports, report by the jail superintendent and reply copy filed on behalf of the prosecution while hearing bail applications of undertrials.

The petition was filed by advocate Chirag Madan, who told the court that over the period of time, he has noticed and experienced that it has become a trend before the trial courts not to supply the copy of status report, report by the jail superintendent and reply filed on behalf of the prosecution in response to the bail applications filed by the accused persons under Section 437 CrPC, 438 CrPC and 439 CrPC, and this trend is not only violating Article 21 and 22 of the Constitution, but also the principles of natural justice.

Madan, in his plea filed through advocate Ravleen Sabharwal, Cheitanya Madan and Sai Krishna, has also raised various question including whether it is the duty of the prosecution to supply the status report.

The petition pointed out that at time of COVID-19 pandemic it is even more difficult for the accused to procure the status report etc.

The petition will be heard on June 29. (ANI)

