Plea in Delhi HC seeks enactment of Advocates Protection Act in wake of recent killing of advocate

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A Plea has been moved in Delhi High Court by two advocates praying to ensure a safe atmosphere in Delhi to practise their profession and for considering the enactment of Advocates Protection Act in Delhi following the recent killing of Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal.

Petitioners Deepa Joseph and Alpha Phiris Dayal stated that the broad daylight murder of a senior colleague of the Bar by two miscreants on April 1, in Delhi's Dwarka area has shocked them like others in the profession.

"The concern of the Petitioners about their own safety has been aggravated by seeing the visuals and video of the cold-blooded murder of an influential and senior member of the Bar," the plea stated.

The murder of Advocate Virender Narwal has compelled Petitioner Deepa Joseph to think about the safety of female members of the Bar like her and Petitioner Alpha Phiris to think about his own safety, particularly when he also practises in the criminal side and advocates mainly for the poor victims who are affected by the misdeeds of the influential or anti-social elements.

On April 6, 2023, the Bar Council of Delhi in its meeting deliberated on Advocates Protection Act, to be enacted by the Government of NCT of Delhi on a priority basis, since the Advocates are being attacked, within and outside the court premises.



It was also considered that the Government of Rajasthan has already enacted the Advocates Protection Act 2023.

The Bar Council of India has also sent a proposal for Advocates Protection Act to the Government of India for its enactment.

"All the members on realising the ground realities and the situation, were in favour of bringing the Advocates Protection Act for advocates practising in Delhi and NCR, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi, on an urgent basis," stated BCD press statement.

For this purpose, the Council unanimously constituted a Special Committee to draft a comprehensive Advocates Protection Act, to ensure that the same is enacted by the Government of NCT of Delhi.

The Special Committee constituted by the Bar Council of Delhi shall be headed by KC Mittal, Former Chairman, of the Bar Council of Delhi, and the members of the Special Committee (Advocate Protection Act) shall be KC Mittal, Former Chairman, BCD, DK Sharma, Chairman, Executive Committee, BCD, Sanjay Rathi, Hony, Secretary, BCD, Ajayinder Sangwan, Co-Chairman, BCD, Ajay Sondhi, Co-Chairman, BCD. (ANI)

