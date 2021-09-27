Plea in Delhi HC seeks increase in security staff for subordinate courts

New Delhi (ANI), September 27 (ANI): An application has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to Delhi Police to increase security and other safety measures in subordinate courts premises of Delhi in the wake of a shootout in the Rohini court that left three gangsters dead.

Advocate Richa Singh mentioned the matter before a Bench of the Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh on Monday and the court allowed the urgent listing of the matter. "We will hear the matter on Wednesday," it said.

A fresh application has been moved in an ongoing PIL of Kunwar Gangesh Singh which is already being examined by the Delhi High Court since 2019.

The application sought the direction to the Delhi Police for an increase in the number of security personnel (in consonance with the sanctioned strength) in the court premises for purpose of the security and the security apparatus such as X-Ray machines, CCTVs, Metal Detectors, etc. which are already installed in various district court premises which are currently not functional and upkeep, shall be made functional.



Plea also suggested that a pass system for visitors should be adopted by all the district courts and a separate pass should be given to students who come to the court for an internship, the application stated.

The officials of Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Saturday had met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and discussed security review in Delhi court premises following the shootout of gangster Jitendar Mann Gogi at Rohini court on Friday.

Several advocates also mentioned about the firing incident in the Rohini court before the high court and urged the court to take suo moto cognizance of the matter. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa and lawyer Rana mentioned the firing before incident before Delhi High Court's Justice Subramonium Prasad.

"It's high time that the security of district courts be strengthened & everyone is frisked at the entry gates like the higher courts. These kinds of incidents give bad name to the judicial system. It also speaks volume about the lackadaisical approach of the security agencies towards the court complexes. These incidents are rampant and require immediate action. The Bar, Judiciary and the Security Agencies should work in tandem to fix this problem," said Advocate Pahwa.

A petition has been also moved in Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to take requisite measures that ensure safety and security of the District Courts of Delhi in the wake of the shocking and gory shootout inside the Rohini Court on Friday afternoon. (ANI)

