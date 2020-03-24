Plea in Delhi HC seeks to extend benefits of CM Advocates' Scheme to all Bar Council of Delhi members

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A plea was on Tuesday moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions to Delhi government to extend the benefits of the "Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Fund Scheme" to all advocates enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi (BCD).

The petition said that all advocates enrolled with the BCD should get the benefit irrespective of whether their name appears on the voter list of Delhi or whether they have a voter ID Card of Delhi or not.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Nagender Benipal said that he has mentioned the matter before the registrar over the phone for listing and filing today and added that the matter will be heard after the restrictions imposed due to coronavirus ends.

The functioning of Delhi High Court and district courts has been suspended till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The plea also sought directions to allow the advocates, who are not in the voter list of Delhi, to also register in the Chief Minister Advocates' Welfare Scheme.

Five petitioners, who are practicing lawyers in Delhi and are also enrolled in the Bar Council of Delhi, approached Delhi High Court challenging the decision taken by Delhi cabinet whereby the benefits of the scheme have restricted the members of BCD who are also voters in the city.

The decision was taken despite the recommendation of a 13-member committee to include all members enrolled with the BCD as beneficiaries under the Scheme.

All five petitioners are voters in neighbouring states of Delhi.

The plea mentioned that intervention of the court is needed so that equal treatment is meted out to advocates whose names do not figure in the voter list of Delhi but are registered with the Bar Council of Delhi and have put in the same efforts for a number of years in upholding the dignity of the profession.

It prayed that the respondents be directed to "rectify this grave error immediately" and thereby include all the existing members of BCD into this scheme and if required the time limit to register into this scheme be also extended. (ANI)

