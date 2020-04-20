Plea in Kerala HC challenges state govt's COVID-19 data processing agreement with US-based company

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court challenging the state government's agreement with US-based company Sprinklr for processing of data related to coronavirus patients in the state.

The petition, filed by advocate Balu Gopalakrishnan through advocate Jaykar KS, alleged foul play in the decision to choose the services of a foreign-based private company for storing and analysing COVID-19 data overlooking state entities like C-DIT and NIC.

The plea said that the data of the citizens were collected without their informed consent, and was stored in a foreign server.

According to the petition, the sensitive medical information of more than 1.5 lakh COVID-19 patients in the state is with the company, which it said is facing litigation in cases alleging data theft in the USA.

The petition also added the Union of India as a respondent in the matter and said that the decision to enter into a contract with a foreign company could not have been taken without the concurrence of the Central government.

It sought directions to stop the uploading of COVID-19 information in the web servers of Sprinkler and said that the agreement is in violation of the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Notably, the Kerala government had last week brought all the documents of the deal with the US-based company in the public domain after facing sharp criticism and allegations of breach of citizens' privacy over the same. (ANI)