Plea in Kerala HC seeks to bring back nurses from other states amid COVID-19 crisis

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 22 (ANI): A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court seeking directions to the state government to bring back COVID-19 affected Malayali nurses from across the country to Kerala claiming that the condition in other states is deteriorating by the day.

The petition, filed by Kerala-based United Nurses Association (UNA) President Shoby Joseph on Tuesday, said that tests are not being prescribed by doctors to nurses showing symptoms in order to force them to work.

"Even days or weeks after a test is prescribed, the same is not done. After being tested positive also, the nurses are denied basic facilities like food, quarantine and medical care," it added.

The petition said that the health of medical workers is of utmost importance to combat the deadly coronavirus.

"A dearth in the number of healthcare workers would only make it more difficult to fight the virus. The nurses are working in alarmingly dangerous environments which give them exposure to the COVID-19 virus," the plea said.

It further said that the UNA has already given a representation to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the matter and while the online petition has been accepted, no effective steps have been taken to bring back the nurses. (ANI)

