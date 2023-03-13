Plea in SC against JK HC decision over JKSSB controversy

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Jammu and Kashmir High Court decision relating to the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) to proceed with the selection process of Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home Department).

The petition has been moved by Advocate Yugandhara Pawar Jha, Advocate-on-Record and Advocate Satya Sabharwal.



The Special Leave Petition has been moved against the judgment and final order dated March 10, 2023 passed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu.

According to the petitioner, on March 10 the Division Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu without discussing the merits of the case, disposed of the appeals and remit the writ petition back to the single-judge Bench Writ Court for deciding the matter afresh and has directed that interim direction dated December 9, 2022 shall remain in force.

The petitioner further said Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board [JKSSB] shall proceed with the selection process of Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home Department), however, the result of the same shall await further Orders from the High Court. (ANI)

