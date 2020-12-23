Plea in SC seeking free, fair forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to ensure free and fair assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021 and also to provide protection to the opposition leaders in the state.

The PIL also asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit detailed action taken report regarding the investigation into the alleged killing of BJP leaders.

The plea filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda sought a direction to ensure the safety of party workers belonging to opposition parties in West Bengal for free and fair assembly elections in 2021.

Puneet Kaur Dhanda filed the petition and also requested for deployment of paramilitary forces in the state for a free and fair election.

Dhanda also sought direction to Election Commission to submit a detailed report regarding bogus voters and also take steps to remove them. (ANI)