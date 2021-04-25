Plea in SC seeks direction to Union of India to remove protesting farmers

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Union of India and others for immediate removal of farmers protesting against the Farm Laws in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and restraining the agitating farmers from making pucca constructions over public roads across the borders of NCT of Delhi.

The petition was filed by Dr Nand Kishore Garg before the Apex Court, seeking direction from it to declare the participation of the public representatives in said agitation illegal, as it contravenes the provision of

schedule-iii of the Constitution and also as the agitation is against constitutionally enacted laws by the legislators.

The petitioner sought direction from the respondents for laying down guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding the protests/agitations leading to obstruction of the public places in the future.

The petitioner sought direction from the Central government to ensure immediate removal of the protesters from a place of protests across the borders of the country's capital city i.e. NCT of Delhi, who are illegally protesting against the farm law by blocking the public road connecting to different states.



The PIL, filed by the petitioner in person under article 32 of the Constitution sought direction from the Apex Court for immediate removal of the protesters (farmers) in the wake of the surging menace of Covid-19 hovering across the country.

The petitioner sought that any group, which has been causing obstruction to the life and liberty of crores of common citizens for the last several months, should be removed immediately, despite the fact that the operation of the said farm law was stayed by this Court till further order.

These protesters are allegedly flouting the rules and regulations, including the judgment passed by this Court, holding that the public places must not be allowed to obstruct the fundamental rights of the other common citizens.

Though the order and judgment passed by this Court is the law under Article 141 of the Constitution of India, but these protestors are acting against the order and judgment of this Court without any fear, the petition said.

The petitioner sought to lay down guidelines arising out of recurring protests occurring on a regular interval in our country at the behest of organization/ group/ community which often leads to an unsavory situation like the obstruction of arterial public places. (ANI)

