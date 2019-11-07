Plea in SC seeks FIR against Delhi cops for protesting at police HQ

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday sought a direction to initiate disciplinary actions and registration of FIR against the alleged erring Delhi police personnel for carrying out agitation outside the police headquarters against the Tis Hazari incident.

The petition comes days after scores of police personnel laid siege to the police headquarters to protest against attacks on police officers at Delhi courts following recent clashes with lawyers.

The petition, filed by lawyers G S Mani, submitted that the protest was illegal in manner and in contravention of Section 3 of Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act.

The plea also alluded to the safety concerns which arose out of the threats issued by cops to the lawyers.

Mani also sought action against the IPS officers for circulating "wrong messages and viral videos". (ANI)