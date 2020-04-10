Plea in SC seeks mass house-to-house testing to identify infected COVID-19 persons in hotspots

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking directions to the Central government to carry out mass house-to-house tests for identification of COVID-19 infected persons in hotspot cities and to contain the spread.

The petition, filed by a group of four people including Shashwat Anand, Ankur Azad, Faiz Ahmad and Sagar, said that the apex court should direct the Centre to ensure that it undertakes such an exercise, which would help trace, identify, isolate and treat those infected by the COVID-19, resulting in the chain of transmission is broken.

The plea said that an "exponential spread" of the virus, to "every nook and corner", could be contained if such testing with priority being given to the states and cities which are "coronavirus affected hotspots".

The petitioners also expressed their apprehensions over the manner in which India is attempting to fight the pandemic, especially with regard to the low rate of testing.

The petition sought directions from the top court that the Central government and the states to transfer/credit the funds, collected and contained in the PMNRF and the PM- Cares Fund, and the CM-Relief Funds, to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

It said that the funds, which are being collected and will be in future, may be used for combating this deadly coronavirus and the procurement of testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), creation and maintenance of quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, the apex court is also hearing several petitions regarding the coronavirus crisis in the country, including regarding shortage of PPE kits for healthcare professionals. (ANI)

