Plea in SC seeks modification of free COVID-19 tests order

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): A petition was on Saturday filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to modify its earlier order which had directed all the private laboratories to conduct free tests for COVID-19.

The petition filed by former AIIMS RDA President Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, prayed the apex court to modify the order dated April 8, 2020, to allow private labs to carry out COVID-19 testing as per the rates stipulated in the ICMR's March 17, 2020 advisory.

The tests should be free for the EWS categories with immediate reimbursement by the government, the petitioner said.

The petitioner stated that private laboratories are burdened with free testing adding that in the UK, private labs are charging an amount that equals Rs 32,500 for the tests.

The Supreme Court had, on April 8, directed that the tests relating to COVID-19 whether in approved government laboratories or approved private laboratories shall be conducted free of cost.

The tests relating to COVID-19 must be carried out in NABL accredited labs or any agencies approved by WHO or ICMR, the apex court had said in its order.

The ICMR had earlier capped the cost of COVID-19 tests by private labs at Rs 4,500. (ANI)

