Plea in SC seeks to stop sale of various properties of Jagannath Temple in Odisha

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): A petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Odisha government and the Shree Jagannath temple administration in Odisha to stop the sale of various properties across India.

The petition filed before the Apex Court on Thursday, also sought direction to the Centre to bring uniform law policy to administer and control the religious places.



The petition was filed before the Apex Court by lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, on behalf of the petitioner, Jan Swabhiman Welfare Society.

The petition, filed in the top court, sought directions to stop selling any properties of the Shree Jagannatha temple in Odisha.

The petition also sought a direction to dissolve the current temple management board and replace it with a judicial oversight committee to ensure Dharmic traditions are followed. (ANI)

