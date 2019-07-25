Plea moved in Delhi HC seeking restriction on cash transactions above Rs 10K

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Centre and AAP government to restrict cash transactions above Rs 10, 000.

The petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, claimed that the restriction would clean the electoral process, which is dominated by black money.

Upadhyay contended that cash transaction in high denomination currency is being used for illegal activities.

"It inflates the price of essential commodities, as well as major assets like real estate, gold, etc. Black money distorts and disrupts the Public Distribution System which has an adverse impact on EWS and BPL families," the petition stated.

The petitioner asserted that the move will help weed out "organised crime" like "gambling, smuggling, money laundering, kidnapping and extortion" and other threats to society like "separatism, terrorism, Naxalism and radicalism", etc.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow. (ANI)

