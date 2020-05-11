Plea moved in HC to transfer of Maulana Saad case to NIA

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A petition, which was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking transfer of Maulana Saad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a time-bound manner, is likely to be listed for hearing on May 13.

The petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay sought the invocation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and entrusting investigation to the NIA for organising a huge congregation by Tablighi Jamaat with delegates from foreign countries and its members allegedly violating the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The petition has also added that from media reports, it has also been found that Maulana Saad and/or organisation have their connection with the terrorist organisation like Al-Qaeda.

The case is currently with the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which on May 6 interrogated the son of Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, and sought details of about 20 people, who had attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital or were part of its management.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital. (ANI)

