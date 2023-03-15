Plea seeking formation of National Commission for Men moved in SC

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to carry out research on the issue of suicides of married men suffering from various issues including domestic violence and make a necessary report in order to constitute a forum like National Commission for Men or any such other forum where the aggrieved can approach for redressal of their grievances.

The plea has been moved by an advocate Mahesh Kumar Tiwari.

In the plea, the lawyer has urged to issue direction to the Centre to issue proper guidelines to authorities concerned to address the complaint of victims of domestic violence or those who are under stress due to family problems and marriage-related issues and refer the same to the State Human Right Commission for its proper disposal, till the proper legislation is enacted by the Government of India.

"Issue a direction/ recommendation to the Law Commission India to carry out research on the issue of suicides of married men who are suffering from domestic violence or under family problem and marriage-related issues and make a necessary report in order to constitute a forum like "NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR MEN" or any such other forum where the aggrieved can approach for Redressal of their grievances," the plea said.



The petitioner urged the top court to issue directions to deal with the issue of suicides of married men and accept the complaints of the men who are suffering from domestic violence or any family problem and redress their grievances in order to avoid further suicides amongst the married men.

The petitioner has also sought the appointment of a Nodal officer at every district level for dealing with such issues.

Citing the rapid increase in the suicide ratio of men in the country due to family problems and marriage-related issues, the petitioner submitted that about 8,00,000 people die by suicide worldwide every year. In the year 2021 in India, 1,64,033 people committed suicide according to the data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

"The rate of suicide is 12 in per one lakh population which is the highest rate of deaths from suicide since 1967", the petition said.

"According to the World Health Organisation report dated 07.09.2021, suicide is an emerging and serious public health issue in India. The suicide rate per 1,00,000 people compared to other countries is 10.5 per 1,00,000 while the suicide rate for the world as a whole is 11.6 per 1,00,000 people. The suicide rate in India has been rising over the past five decades. Suicides during the year 2021 increased by 7.2 per cent in comparison to previous years with India reporting the highest number of suicides in the world," the petitioner said. (ANI)

