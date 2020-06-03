Plea seeking name change from India to Bharat: SC asks petitioner to send representation to ministry concerned

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking directions for changing the name of the country from India to "Bharat" with a direction to the petitioner to send the copy of his plea as representation to the ministry concerned.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Rao and Justice AS Bopanna said that the concerned ministry will decide the representation appropriately.

The apex court was hearing a petition, filed by one Namaha, seeking directions to the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with 'Bharat' claiming it will "instill a sense of pride in our nationality."

Advocate, Ashwin Vaish, appearing for the petitioner, sought an amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution of India to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

"Why have you come here?" CJI Bobde asked, to which Vaish said that notice had been issued in a similar petition filed by Niranjan Bhatwal earlier.

CJI Bobde said India is already called Bharat in the constitution itself.

"The name India has been sought to be excluded repeatedly. It has not been derived from within the country. It is a name of Greek origin, derived from the word 'Indica.' please allow me to make a representation in this regard," Vaish said.

He said that history is read with examples of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' being used.

The plea sought directions to change the name of the country in the constitution.

"Stop using INDIA, this will ensure citizens of this country get over the colonial past and instill a sense of pride in our nationality. It will also justify the hard-fought freedom by our freedom fighters," the petition said. (ANI)

