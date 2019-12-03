Plea seeking police custody of Telangana rape, murder case accused to be heard tomorrow

Shadnagar (Telangana) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A Shadnagar court will hear tomorrow a petition filed by the police seeking custody of four persons accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor in Telangana.

The petition for 10-days custodial interrogation was moved by the state police which is probing the case.

The four persons allegedly raped and murdered the woman in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district last week. Later, her charred body was found.

The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday.

Three police officials were also suspended over the alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the crime.

The incident triggered nation-wide outrage with people and lawmakers demanding stern punishment to the culprits. (ANI)

