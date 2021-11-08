Plea seeks supervision of animals health and public safety in accordance with SC direction

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): A petition was moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Department of Animal Husbandry to set up a monitoring committee to establish State Animal Welfare Board on a transparent basis for implementation, supervision of Animals Health and Public Safety in accordance to directions passed by Supreme Court in 2016-17.

The petition further seeks direction to the Department of Animal Husbandry to incorporate municipal bodies over private NGOs for the Animal Birth Control Programme and Animals Anti Rabies Vaccination Programme.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Monday after taking note of the submission made by the petitioner, Sangeeta Dogra, directed respondents including the centre to decide the representation according to the rules, regulations and applicable law as early as practically possible.

Dogra, Environmental Researcher and Wildlife Activist through the petition stated, "As per Animal Birth Control Dog Rules 2001, all the municipal bodies in assistance with Private NGO's were expected to conduct mass scale sterilization surgery and anti-rabies vaccination of street dogs to ensure control of street dog population to handle the human-animal conflict in the city."



According to the petitioner, the Supreme Court of India had passed the direction for maintaining harmonious relations in society between humans and animals in 2016-17. Respondents thereafter designed a module describing the action plan and protocols for implementing the Animal Birth Control - Anti Rabies programme across the country.

As per Animal Birth Control 2001, Rule 3.3, the mass scale sterilization and vaccination program is to be implemented through animal welfare organisations, private persons and the municipal bodies, plea stated.

The plea further added, "The module was never accepted by respondents nor ever Central Coordination Committee was constituted by Respondents in compliance to Interim orders of Supreme Court of India, nor the funds are being allocated to municipal bodies as it has been prescribed under section 9(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960."

The plea alleged that animals are still beaten to death and cruelty inflicted by humans as respondents miserably failed the programme despite the fact that Animal Welfare organisations have mushroomed, laws are becoming stricter and animals friendly. Cruelty cases are increasing due to mismanagement of respondents and non-implementation of laws.

Respondents are bypassing municipal bodies, Government dispensaries, Government Hospital having all due pre-approved permissions under Bio-Medical Waste, Solid Waste Management, appropriate permission under PC and PNDT Act 1994 holding imagining machine (with or without a license) and permitting Private NGO's to perform complete Operative surgery and playing with animal's life, who do not have any permission, the plea alleged. (ANI)

