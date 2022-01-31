Plenty of opportunities for India in today's world scenario: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the Budget session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that plenty of opportunities exists for India.

"Today the budget session is starting, I welcome all of you and all the respected MPs across the country in this budget session. In today's global scenario, plenty of opportunities exists for India. In this budget session, India's economic progress, vaccination campaign in India, vaccine made in India is creating confidence in the whole world," the Prime Minister said while addressing the media persons.

The Prime Minister hoped that all MPs will indulge in constructive discussion in the Budget Session.

"I hope that all respected MPs, political parties will definitely help in taking the country on the path of progress by having a constructive discussion with an open mind," the Prime Minister said.

"This budget session in a way draws the blueprint for the whole year, so it is very important. As much as we make this budget session more fruitful with full commitment, the coming year will also become a huge opportunity to take us to new economic heights," the Prime Minister said.