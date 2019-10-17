Plots on moon and Taj Mahal for all are only things left out of Cong-NCP manifesto: Fadnavis

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress-NCP alliance saying that they have only resisted promising plots on the moon and Taj Mahal for every family, in their election manifesto for Maharashtra assembly polls.

Ahead of the coming state by-polls, Fadnavis addressed an election rally here and launched a scathing attack on the Congress-NCP alliance.

"There are only two things that Congress-NCP have left out of their election manifesto. First, that they will build a Taj Mahal for every family and second, that they will get plots of land on the moon for every family", he said, mocking the manifesto released by the opposition alliance.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted Congress stating the party was on its deathbed as nepotism has overshadowed its nationalism.

"Congress nationalism has been suppressed by nepotism. Due to dynasticism, Congress is unable to see nationalism. This is the reason that Congress is faltering today and breathing its last," Prime Minister Modi said addressing a rally in Partur, the second today.

Cornering NCP and Congress on the issue of nationalism, he said: "There have always been voices from Maharashtra about nationalism and patriotism. But unfortunately, these ethics and values of Maharashtra have always hurt by the leaders of Congress-NCP on every occasion, on every platform. They are not even ready to understand your feelings."

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra are scheduled for October 21 along with Haryana. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

