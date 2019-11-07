PM, Amit Shah Using 'Trishul' of agencies to attack Opponents: Jairam Ramesh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using the "Trishul" of Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax against their opponents.

He compared the three agencies with the three spokes of a 'Trishul' (Trident) which is in the hands of both the leaders.

"Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi have a very powerful instrument in their hands-the Trishul. In the Trishul there are three things to poke you, the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax," said Jairam Ramesh here on Wednesday.

He also accused Union Home Minister Shah with using the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as "political instruments to divide the country and polarize society on religious lines".



Ramesh was in Assam as a part of the six-member Congress team set up by party president Sonia Gandhi to meet party workers and people in the eight Northeastern states on the NRC and CAB.

