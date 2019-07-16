PM asks MPs to ensure better reach of govt schemes

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): At the Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked parliamentarians to work towards ensuring that government schemes reach people.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, "PM has reiterated that attendance is compulsory in the house and there is no exception to this. He has asked them to ensure that the government schemes reach people."

"Aspirational districts in the entire country are competing with each other over different yardsticks and the data is updated every day on websites. Each district is being monitored for implementation of government schemes and MPs have to get involved with officials to take all these schemes to people," Joshi said.

PM also reiterated his advice to BJP MPs to maintain compulsory attendance in parliament while setting-up a target of TB-free India by 2025.

"The world has kept a target of 2030 to eradicate the disease of TB. However, Prime Minister has kept a target of 2025 for a TB free India. He has directed all parliamentarians to work in this direction", Joshi said.

Joshi told reporters that PM Modi has urged BJP MPs to work on humanitarian causes apart from their parliamentary duties.

"He told members to work on humanitarian causes. He took the example of the disease of leprosy. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi the PM said that Bapu had said that he will only come to put a lock on leprosy hospital and not to inaugurate it. He believed that leprosy disease should be eradicated", said Joshi.

Later replying to a question, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister also expressed his displeasure over the ongoing Karnataka political situation.

"I want to express discontent over the attitude of the Karnataka speaker. Our expectation was that he will work impartially. Despite MLAs resigning in person, the speaker is talking about conducting an enquiry. These delay tactics are not good for the post of the speaker", Joshi told media persons.

BJP parliamentary party meeting was held at Parliament Library Building with senior leaders of the party being in attendance.

On July 14, BJP had issued a notice to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs informing them about today's meeting and asked them to ensure attendance. (ANI)