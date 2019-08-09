Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PM assures assistance to flood-hit Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 09 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in the state.
The Prime Minister, after taking stock of the situation, has assured all possible assistance from the Centre.
"CM Fadnavis briefs Hon PM Narendra Modi on Maharashtra Floods situation. PM took detailed information on the situation, rescue & relief measures and assured all assistance from Government of India," tweeted CMO Maharashtra.
As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara in the state.
"27 people died due to floods in 5 districts of Pune division in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places till now from 3 districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division.
Amid flood-like situation in Maharashtra, 12 rescue teams of Indian Navy have been deployed today in Sangli district in addition to the teams already present in Kolhapur.
The rescue teams left for Sangli last night by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavourable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.
Police escorts were also provided a green corridor till Sangli.
The Chief Minister had on Thursday also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Sangli and Kolhapur to take stock of the situation.
Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, and Eknath Shinde accompanied Fadnavis. (ANI)

