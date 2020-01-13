PM attends 150th anniversary celebrations of KoPT, inaugurates several projects

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the grand sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) and inaugurated several projects here.

He also announced that Kolkata Port Trust will be named after Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

"Dr Mukherjee, the son of Bengal, laid the foundation for industrialization in the country and has been very instrumental in the development of projects such as Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Hindustan Aircraft Factory, Sindri Fertilizer Factory and Damodar Valley Corporation," the Prime Minister said at the event here.

I also remember Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr. Mukherjee and Baba Saheb gave a new vision to post-independence India", he said.

The Prime Minister also said that KoPT is a historic symbol of the country's water power.

"This port has stood witness to many a historical moment in the country like India getting independence from foreign rule. From Satyagraha to Swachhagraha, this port has seen the country changing," he said.

"This port has not only seen consignors, but also the carriers of knowledge who have left a mark on the country and the world. In a way, this port of Kolkata symbolises India's aspiration for industrial, spiritual and self-reliance," Modi added.

The Prime Minister launched the Port Anthem during the event.

Modi also handed over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust, according to a official release.

Later, he felicitated two oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust, Nagina Bhagat (105) and Naresh Chandra Chakraborty (100).

The Prime Minister inaugurated Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatra Avas for 200 tribal girl students of Sunderbans.

He also inaugurated the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock and the Full Rake Handling Facility and dedicated the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

Modi also launched the mechanisation of berth number 3 at Haldia Dock Complex of KoPT and a proposed riverfront development scheme.

He unveiled a plaque at the site of original Port Jetties to commemorate 150 years of the KoPT. (ANI)

