PM bids farewell to Nripendra Misra, calls him a precious treasure

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid farewell to his outgoing Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra at a function here and described him as "a precious treasure" and a capable officer adept in conflict resolution.

The function, held at the Prime Minister's residence, was attended by Union Ministers and senior government officials.

A PMO release said that the Prime Minister recalled his last five years' journey with Misra and narrated instances where the senior civil servant showed his vast experience in governance.

The Prime Minister complimented the Principal Secretary for his "hard-working nature, dedication towards work and his exemplary career as a civil servant."

He wished him the very best for his future and thanked him for his vast contributions to governance in India.

Misra thanked the Prime Minister for giving him an opportunity to work towards the dream of creating a New India.

The release said Misra complimented the "goal-oriented, tech-savvy and humane" vision of the Prime Minister and urged the entire government staff to work towards the aim of creating a New India.

Misra, a 1967-batch retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, had requested to be relieved as Principal Secretary and his request was accepted by the Prime Minister.

Modi had requested him to continue for two weeks and former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was appointed OSD in the PMO on August 30.

Modi had described Misra as "among the most outstanding officers who have a great grasp of public policy and administration" and an associate who had taught him a lot when he was new to Delhi in 2014 and said his "guidance remains extremely valuable."

Misra's appointment as Principal Secretary to PM was apparently the first senior-level appointment made by Modi when he became Prime Minister in 2014. The government had brought an ordinance to enable him to assume the post. (ANI)

