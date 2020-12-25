PM brought farm laws to double farmers' income, says BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Narendra Modi-led government has brought in the new farm laws to double the farmers' income, and it is the "best tribute" to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday.

Rao lauded Vajpayee's services to the country.

While speaking on the farm laws, Rao said that the three farm laws made by the central government are "highly beneficial" to the farmers.

"PM Modi has taken up these laws to make sure that the income of farmers is doubled. The central government brought in neem-coated urea so that it will be useful to the farmers. PM Kisan Sichai Yojana, organic farming, e-NAM, and PM Fasal Bima Yojana are highly contributing to farmers," Rao said at an event here.

Rao further said that the laws will "not hamper the interests of farmers".

"Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has already written a letter to farmers explaining the benefits of those laws. Today, Rs 18000 crores are credited in the accounts of 9 crore farmers across the country under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. As of now, Rs 96,000 crores have already been distributed," he added.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the 96th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day. On the occasion, a farmers' meeting was held to create awareness about the three farm laws. (ANI)