PM calls for need of water conservation, lauds Meghalaya, Haryana govt for their efforts

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need for water conservation and lauded the efforts of the Haryana and Meghalaya government for initiating various measures in a bid to conserve water.

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address, Modi said: "The North Eastern State of Meghalaya has become the first state to have formulated its own water-policy. I congratulate the Meghalaya government."

He congratulated the Haryana government for encouraging people to undertake cultivation of less water-intensive crops.

I congratulate the Haryana government for saving the farmers from incurring huge losses, Modi added.

The prime minister also lauded the people of Ara and Keram village of Ranchi for their exemplary work in conserving the water.

"They diverted a waterfall through local techniques. This not only prevented the soil erosion but also conserved water," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted efforts being made across the nation to conserve water. He hailed the zeal of all who have taken the baton to spread awareness in the connection.

"It gives me immense pleasure to witness the strength of collective efforts. Several innovative campaigns have been initiated by the media. Be it government or NGOs, they all have been campaigning on a war footing," he added.

He urged people of the nation to use the festive season to spread the message of water conservation.

"It is the season of festivals. Many fairs are held on these occasions. Why do we not use these fairs to spread the message of water conservation?" he said.

He further asserted that the awareness about the conservation can be effectively spread through exhibitions and street plays.

The newly-created Jal Shakti Ministry by the Modi-led government is a step towards this direction.

"Keeping in mind the importance of water we have created Jal Shakti Ministry. It is made to take decisions on all water-related issues will now be taken at a fast pace," Modi had said in his first radio address after assuming office.

On July 1, the Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan the national capital, amidst the rampant water scarcity prevailing in many parts of the country. The scheme aims to make water conservation and promotion of irrigation efficiency a mass movement. (ANI)

