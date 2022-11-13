PM came with empty hands, says Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister's daughter K Kavitha on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state and said that the PM came with empty hands.

"Today PM Modi visited Telangana, he hasn't brought anything to the state and came with empty hands. He will give valueless statements and he will leave, he will do nothing for us," K Kavitha said.

TRS MLC K Kavitha was attending a meeting at Raikal in Jagtial district, where she lashed out at the Prime Minister and said, "PM did not even answer to the questions of our Chief Minister, he asked during the press meets."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana state on Saturday, during his two-day visit to the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated various developmental projects worth around Rs 10,000 crores, including the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant and Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line in the Peddapalli district of Telangana to the nation during the second of his two-day visit to the southern states.



Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Ramagundam Project on August 7 in 2016. The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea. The Ramagundam Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum of indigenous neem-coated Urea.

Highlighting the developmental initiatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 'PM Gatishakti National Master Plan' has improved connectivity to even the remotest areas within the country.

During his address, PM Modi said, "The Rs 10000 Crores worth of development projects are going to give a boost to the agriculture & business climate of Telangana. During the ongoing global crisis, global experts agree, India is moving in direction of becoming 3rd biggest economy in the world."

On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi also dedicated the Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at a cost of around Rs 1000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone of various road projects worth over Rs 2200 crores, namely the Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG; Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C during the event. (ANI)

