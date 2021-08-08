PM CARES Fund is black hole of lies, corruption: Congress

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Slamming the PM CARES Fund, Congress on Sunday raised questions regarding its legality and called it a "black hole of lies and corruption".

Citing a media report about a petition in the Supreme Court that challenged the legality of the PM CARES Fund, the official account of Congress tweeted "The "PM CARES Fund" is black hole of lies, public funds and corruption."



Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) is a public charitable trust being registered under the Registration Act, 1908 at New Delhi, on March 27, 2020.

The said national fund has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation such as the one posed by COVID- 19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected citizenry, Sheela further said in her petition filed before the Supreme Court and sought appropriate directions and orders from it forthwith.

The Opposition had time and again slammed the lack of transparency in the fund with it being out of the ambit of the RTI Act and the CAG audit. (ANI)

