PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs 201.58 cr for installation of PSA Oxygen Plants

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust is allocating Rs 201.58 crores for installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the total project cost includes Rs 137.33 crores towards supply and commissioning of the plants and management fee of Central Medical Supply Store (CMSS) and around Rs 64.25 crores towards Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC).

The procurement will be done by the Central Medical Supply Store (CMSS) - an autonomous body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



A total of 162 plants with a total capacity of 154.19 MT are to be installed in 32 States/UTs, according to the PMO.

The government hospitals where these plants are to be installed have been identified in consultation with the states/UTs concerned.

The plants have a warranty for the first three years. For the next seven years, the project includes CAMC.

Routine Organisation and Management (O&M) is to be done by the hospitals/states. After the CAMC period, the entire O and M will be borne by the hospitals/states, the PMO said. (ANI)

