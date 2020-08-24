PM-Cares to allocate funds for 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospitals in Bihar

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust will finance two 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospitals in Bihar.

Announcing the decision on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a series of tweets said: "PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna and Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO."

The PMO also said while the 500-bed hospital at Bihta, Patna will be inaugurated today, the 500-bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will also be inaugurated soon.

These hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each, it said, adding that each bed also has oxygen supply. Moreover, the doctors and paramedical staff will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the PM CARES Fund and appealed to all countrymen to show their support for the cause amid COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)