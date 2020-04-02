PM CARES will accept donations from individuals, organisations based in foreign countries: Govt sources

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): The central government has taken the decision to receive foreign donations to the fund, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country, government sources said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund will simply accept donations and contributions from individuals and organizations who are based in foreign countries. According to government sources, this is consistent with India's policy with respect to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). PMNRF has also received foreign contributions as a public trust since 2011.

This clarification by the sources comes in the wake, they say of lot of misinformation on that PM CARES Fund accepting foreign donations.

"For those comparing this with previous instances of natural calamities, here is what the Official spokesperson had said on Aug 22, 2018- In line with the existing policy, the Government is committed to meeting requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts. Contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would, however, be welcome," the sources said.

"In view of the interest expressed to contribute to government's efforts, as well as keeping in mind the unprecedented nature of pandemic, contributions to the trust can be done by individuals and organisations, both in India and abroad," sources said.

"A public charitable trust PM CARES Fund was set up in view of several spontaneous requests from India and abroad for making generous contribution to support the govt in its fight against COVID-19," they added.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause. The prime minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister. (ANI)

