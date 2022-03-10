PM chairs high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive status

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation particularly in the context of the Omicron wave and the status of the vaccination drive in the country.

A detailed presentation on the global scenario and India's status of COVID-19 was given. India's consistent efforts towards the vaccination campaign and an analysis of vaccine effectiveness to aid the lesser hospitalization and low severity and mortality during the recent surge was highlighted. It emerged in the review that pro-active and collaborative efforts led by the Central Government helped in effective management of the spread of infection. It was also noted that India's pandemic response and vaccination efforts have been lauded globally by WHO, United Nations, International Monetary Fund as well as in the reports of Harvard Business School and Institute for Competitiveness.

The Prime Minister appreciated the relentless efforts put in by Vaccinators, Healthcare Workers, Central and State Governments. Prime Minister underlined the significance of following the COVID related protocols and urged continued support from community and participation of the individuals to get vaccinated when due and follow the COVID appropriate behaviour.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Member (Health) NITI Aayog along with other senior officials. (ANI)